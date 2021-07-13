Elakshi Gupta thrilled about  Bhram

Actress Elakshi Gupta is well known for her debut role in Bollywood with Ajay Devgn’s 100th film, Tanhaji-The Unsung Warrior. Actress Elakshi Gupta is well known for her debut role in Bollywood with Ajay Devgn’s 100th film, Tanhaji-The Unsung Warrior.

The actress is soon going to make her debut in the Marathi film industry with the movie Bhram directed by Vaibhav Londhe and will be seen alongside Abhi Ammkar.

Her character is supposedly the centre of the film’s plot. As the movie is a suspense thriller, Elakshi Gupta reveals, ‘I like to watch suspense thrillers and horror movies.’ She even discusses how she landed the film role, she states, ‘I did a Marathi song with the production house and they liked my work. The song will also be releasing soon.’ The actress will also appear alongside several prominent Marathi actors.