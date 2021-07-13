Ex-cricketer Yashpal Sharma dies due to cardiac arrest

Mumbai: Former India cricketer and 1983 World Cup winner Yashpal Sharma has died of massive cardiac arrest today.

In a glittering cricket career, spanning over the late 70’s and the 80’s, The 66-year-old former Punjab cricketer, who was born in Ludhiana on August 11, 1954, was regarded as a gifted middle-order batsman. In 37 Tests he played for India – debut in 1979 against England – Yashpal scored 1,606 runs with two centuries (top score of 140) and nine fifties to his name at an average of over 33.

He was 66 and is survived by his wife, two daughters and a son. ‘Yes, Yashpal is no more with us. We just received the information from his family,’ a former India teammate of Yashpal confirmed.

In his international career, Yashpal played 37 Tests, scoring 1,606 runs, and 42 ODIs in which he made 883.

He also picked up one wicket each in the two formats. He was known for his gutsy attitude and his stroke-filled half-century in the semifinal against England in the 1983 campaign at the Old Trafford will forever be etched in the memories of cricket fan.

He was also a national selector during early part of 2000s. Several cricketers expressed his shock at his demise.

In Ranji Trophy, where he represented three teams — Punjab, Haryana and Railways — Yashpal played 160 matches amassing 8,933 runs which included 21 centuries with a highest score of 201 not out.

He was an umpire too and stood in a couple of women’s ODIs.