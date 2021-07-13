Give one crore doses to TN: Stalin to Modi

Chennai: Chief Minister M K Stalin today wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting his intervention to ‘correct the imbalance’ in the Covid-19 vaccine allocation for Tamilnadu, and make a special allotment of one crore doses.



In a letter, a copy of which was released to the media here, Stalin said the State had received till 8 July only 29,18,110 vaccine doses from the Centre for beneficiaries in the 18-44 age category and 1,30,08,440 for those above the age of 45.



He said the allocation was inadequate, and the State was finding it extremely difficult to meet the demand for vaccination.

‘The success of my government’s efforts to eliminate vaccine hesitancy and make the vaccination drive a mass movement now squarely rests on the doses made available to us,’ he added.



The number of vaccine doses provided to Tamilnadu was only 302 per thousand eligible population, he said and added that it was very low when compared to the vaccine doses made available to comparable States like Gujarat, Karnataka and Rajasthan, which are at 533, 493 and 446 per thousand eligible population respectively.



Stalin recalled his earlier communications requesting Modi’s immediate intervention in making a special allocation of Covid-19 vaccines to Tamilnadu.



As the allocation of vaccines is very inadequate, we are finding it extremely difficult to meet the huge demand for vaccination throughout the State, he said.



The CM urged the PM to immediately intervene to correct the imbalance in the vaccine allocation for Tamil Nadu and make a special allocation of one crore vaccine doses, so that the State is able to vaccinate the targeted population in the shortest possible time.