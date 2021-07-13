India sees big jump in Covid deaths, PM worried

New Delhi: Amid warnings over a third wave, India saw a big jump in daily Covid deaths as Madhya Pradesh revised its official data and logged 1,478 deaths, taking India’s count to 2,020. But the country’s daily rise in fresh cases is the lowest in four months.

India today recorded 32,906 new coronavirus infections, taking total tally of Covid-19 cases to 30,907,282, according to the Union Health Ministry update.

The death toll climbed to 41,07,84 with 2,020 fresh fatalities in the last 24 hours.

This is the 35th consecutive day when India reported less than one lakh new coronavirus cases.

The active cases have now come down below 5 lakh. The country has 4,32,778 active cases presently.

According to the Union Health Ministry, a total of 49,007 people were discharged in the last 24 hours, taking the total discharge to 3,00,63,720 till date.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said recent images from hill stations and city markets – of large crowds without face masks and zero social distancing – are a ’cause for concern’.

He underlined the need to follow Covid protocols to ward off a potential third wave of infections.

Addressing a virtual meeting of Chief Ministers from the eight northeastern states, the Prime Minister stressed the importance of adhering to basic rules – wearing of face masks when in public, avoiding large gatherings, and ensuring vaccination – to prevent a third wave of Covid-19 cases.