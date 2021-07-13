Luxury car: HC raps Vijay, slaps Rs 1 lakh as fine

Chennai: Dismissing a petition filed by actor Joseph Vijay seeking to exempt entry tax for his imported Rolls Royce car, the Madras High Court slapped a fine of Rs one lakh on him.

The Judge ordered to deposit the amount in Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund.

Hearing the plea, the Judge observed, paying tax is not a philanthropic act. It is a duty. People see actors as real heroes. They should not behave like reel heroes. Tax evasion is anti-national and un-constitutional.

These actors portray themselves as champions of social justice in the society. But in reality, they are trying to evade paying taxes, the court observed.