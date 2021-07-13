Schools, colleges to be reopened soon in TN?

Chennai: With Covid-19 cases steadily coming down, the academic community and managements of educational institutions in Tamilnadu are waiting for the government’s nod to reopen schools and colleges in the State.

The call for reopening of schools has begun after neighbouring Puducherry announced resumption of classes for students from 9 to 12 standard as well as opening of all colleges. The Federation of Association of Private Schools has urged Tamilnadu government to reopen schools and requested the government to permit them to receive full term fees.

The Federation has also requested Tamilnadu government to not permit students to enroll in other schools without transfer certification.

Sources in the government said Chief Minister M K Stalin would take a call on reopening of schools and colleges soon. ‘Even if schools are allowed to reopen, only students of higher classes would be allowed to attend classes,’ they said.