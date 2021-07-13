Shlokka Pandit bats for mental health 

Shlokka Pandit has been in and around her close ones during the covid pandemic. Shlokka Pandit has been in and around her close ones during the covid pandemic.

She says, ‘The pandemic has left us scratched mentally as we have seen it all. My mother & I too have borne the brunt of not seeing my Dad & my 2 siblings who live abroad for almost 2 years. We both were here in Mumbai since I had started shooting for my film. Then the lockdown happened. All the borders were shut. We were engulfed by the fear that if anything was to happen to any one of us, none of the other family members, who all live in 3 different continents, could be there. My mother & I decided not to let fear take over us,but to fight it by being positive. We prayed for everyone’s safety & protection & compassionately helped all those around us who were either suffering or needed help to get by their daily needs. This in turn was the biggest blessing for us & it kept us motivated.’

Shlokka calls up for encouraging mental health talks and emotional well being. ‘The covid pandemic has been here for long. It has left more scars than we can currently see. A lot of people have lost their close ones, livelihood and jobs. In situations as this, mental health and self love takes a bad beating and we are seeing the cases. I want to encourage conversations around this. Let’s all break barriers and create more conversations and encourage involvement of people in a larger scale. We have to stand by example and just propagate it. Its a huge challenge and we should be up for it. A huge salute to all the covid warriors and the way they have protected us during these difficult times. Let’s all get vaccinated as soon as the opportunity arises.’