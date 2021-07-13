Tamilnadu posts 2,505 Covid cases, 160 from Chennai

Chennai: Tamilnadu today registered 2,505 new Covid-19 cases, and the total number of infections has touched 25,23,943.

The capital city of Chennai today registered 160 cases. With this, the total number of persons affected by the pandemic in the metropolis has touched 5,35,439.

As far as Chennai’s neighbouring districts are concerned, Chengalpattu today registered 135 new cases, Kancheepuram saw 35 infections in the last 24 hours, and Thiruvallur posted 68 positive cases.

The districts of Cuddalore and Coimbatore today witnessed 73 and 282 new cases, respectively. 48 patients died today, taking the total number of fatalities in the State due to the pandemic to 33,502.

On the positive side, 3,058 patients were discharged from various hospitals in Tamilnadu today. With this, the total number of recoveries in the State has touched 24,59,223.