Water released from Mettur dam reduced to 5,000 cusecs

Chennai: The quantum of water being released from the Mettur dam for ‘kuruvai’ crop cultivation was reduced to 5,000 cubic feet per second (cusecs) after the Delta districts started receiving heavy southwest monsoon showers.

According to officials from the Public Works Department, the discharge from the dam was reduced from 8,000 cusecs of water to 5,000 cusecs due to recent rains.

Chief Minister M K Stalin had opened the sluice gates of the dam on the traditional date of 12 June to irrigate the ‘kuruvai’ crop in the delta districts. The Public Works Department (PWD) officials have been releasing water from the dam since then.

Today, the water level at the dam was 73.02 ft against a total scale of 120 ft.