After over a year, Modi chairs first in-person Cabinet meet

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today chaired a meeting of the reshuffled Union Cabinet. This is the first physical Cabinet meeting in over a year, as the earlier meetings were held virtually due to Covid-19.

The upcoming monsoon session of the Parliament, which is set to begin on 19 July, and other crucial thing were discussed during the meeting, sources said.

After a large scale rejig of his council of Ministers, Prime Minister Modi on Wednesday effected some changes in Cabinet committees to reflect the changes with the inclusion of new and elevation of certain older ministers (in terms of tenure) in these crucial committees, according to a notification by the Cabinet secretariat.

Minister for Women and Child Development, Smriti Irani, Environment and Labour Minister Bhupender Yadav and Ports Minister Sarbananda Sonowal are now in the Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs, which is headed by Modi.