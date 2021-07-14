Covid-19 rules violations: Centre’s warning to States

Chennai, July: The Union Home Ministry today issued advisory to States and Union Territories over ‘blatant violation’ of Covid-19 norms, saying there is a need to ‘guard ourselves against complacency and laxity, which has crept in as positivity has declined’.

‘If the norms of Covid-19 appropriate behaviour are not maintained at any establishment/premises/markets etc, such places shall be liable for the re-imposition of restrictions, for containing the spread of Covid-19 and the defaulters shall also be liable for action under the relevant laws,’ the Home Ministry said.

India recorded a slight increase in daily Covid-19 cases and added 38,792 new infections in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry data showed today.

The country also registered 624 fresh coronavirus-related deaths and 41,000 recoveries. With this, the total number of cases in India has increased to 3,09,46,074, of which, 3,01,04,720 have recovered, while 4,11,408 people have lost their lives due to the virus.