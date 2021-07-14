Don’t force TN, K’taka for talks on Mekedatu: Ramadoss

Chennai: PMK founder S Ramadoss today said that the Union government should not force Tamilnadu and Karnataka to discuss the Mekedatu check dam issue.

In a statement, he said it was shocking to note that the Centre is reiterating Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s call for talks regarding the issue despite the Tamilnadu government rejecting the invitation.

‘This has created a fear that the Central government is biased towards the Karnataka government,’ he said.

Ramadoss added: ‘As per the 1892 agreement between Madras and Mysore State, any dam across the Cauvery river can be built only after taking permission from Tamilnadu. The Cauvery Tribunal has also reiterated this. Even the Union government has confirmed.’