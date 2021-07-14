Prashant Kishore to join Congress?

New Delhi: A day after Prashant Kishor’s meeting with Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, speculation has intensified over whether the poll strategist will join the grand old party.

According to reports, the Gandhis and Prashant Kishor, during their talks, may have explored a formal role for the strategist in the party as it prepares big elections ahead, State and national.

Gandhis’ meeting with Kishor, who is an advisor to the Punjab Chief Minister, came on a day when cricketer Navjot Singh Sidhu had left everyone guessing about his next move by tweeting that Aam Admi Party (AAP) in Punjab understands his ‘vision and Punjab model’.