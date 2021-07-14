Rakshit Shetty back to direction with Richard Anthony

Rakshit Shetty is set to return to directing with the upcoming crime thriller, Richard Anthony – Lord of the Sea, produced by Hombale Films.

The movie’s title was launched recently along with an intriguing glimpse into the film. Written and directed by Rakshit Shetty, the movie will be a spin-off from his previous directorial venture, the 2014 crime drama Ulidavaru Kandanthe. In the 2014 film, which was also written and directed by Rakshit Shetty, he played the role of Richard Anthony.

The film is produced by Vijay Kiragandur of the production banner Hombale Films, which is also behind massive films like the KGF series. As well as the upcoming Prabhas film directed by Prashanth Neel, the director of the KGF series. The music for Richard Anthony is being composed by B Ajaneesh Loknath.