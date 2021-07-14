Sasikumar signs a biggie

Director-actor Sasikumar has signed his next film, which will be directed buy debutant M Hemanth Kumar.

The film is touted to be a rural action entertainer that will have music by D Imman. The cast and crew members recently held the puja for this yet-to-be-titled film, which is produced by S. Lakshman Kumar under the banner Prince Pictures, which is currently producing Sardar starring Karthi.

This Sasikumar-starrer will have cinematography by Ganesh Chandra, editing by Shiva Nandeeswaran, art direction by Milan and stunts choreographed by Anbariv Duo. The rest of the cast, crew and technicians and shooting details of the movie are still being finalised and would be announced shortly.