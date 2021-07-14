TN’s NEET committee submits report to CM

Chennai: The committee headed by retired Judge AK Rajan constituted last month to study the impact of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) in medical admissions in Tamilnadu, today submitted its 165-page report to Chief Minister MK Stalin at the Secretariat here.

‘The committee obtained the opinions from 86,342 persons on NEET and majority of them expressed their opinion against the exam. The report on NEET contains only the views of the participants and not the personal views of the committee’, said Rajan, after submitting the report to Stalin.

The submission of the report took place a day after the Madras High Court dismissed a petition filed by the BJP by challenging the constitution of the committee.

Justice Rajan added: ‘We have given certain recommendations to the government. We can’t reveal them to the media now. There are many issues like social justice, economical and legal issues etc. We have given a detailed report on the impact of the NEET on various spheres.’

The DMK, which promised to seek exemption for Tamilnadu in NEET, after coming to power formed the committee, on 10 June, to study the impact of NEET on Tamilnadu students especially on students of government and government-aided schools.

The committee was given one month time to submit its report.

Based on the report of the Rajan Committee, the DMK government is likely to move a resolution in the State Assembly seeking exemption for Tamilnadu from the national-level entrance test and send it to the Union Government and the President. The State government may also initiate other legal steps in this regard.