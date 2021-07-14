Vadivelu meets CM, opposes demand for Kongu State

Chennai: Taking a dig at demands for separate Statehood for Kongu belt in Tamilnadu, actor Vadivelu today said, ‘What is of the use dividing our State which is already thriving’.

Speaking to mediapersons after a meeting with Chief Minister MK Stalin, during which he presented Rs 5 lakh towards CM’s Relief Fund, Vadivelu said, ‘Within two months of coming to power, the Stalin-led government has controlled the corona outbreak in the State. Had M Karunanidhi had been alive, he would have felt proud seeing the way Stalin is running the administration’.

Heaping praises on Stalin, he said, ‘the Chief Minister has been initiating welfare schemes without hurting anybody’s sentiments and he is championing the cause of vaccination by reaching out to people’.

Remember Vadivelu campaigned for DMK in 2011 Assembly polls in which the party failed. His comments on DMDK leader Vijayakanth led to criticisms and since then he was staying away from films with very few offers.