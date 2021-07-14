Venkatesh-starrer Narappa to release on Amazon Prime V on 20 July

Narappa is set to release on Amazon Prime Video on July 20. It stars Venkatesh Daggubati, Priyamani and Karthik Rathnam in lead roles.

Narappa is a Telugu adaptation of the Tamil super-hit film Asuran. Directed by Srikanth Addala, the film is jointly produced by D Suresh Babu and Kalaippuli S. Thanu.

Narappa was postponed due to Covid-19 spike, but the film is finally releasing on Amazon Prime Video. Talking about the film, producer D Suresh Babu said, It is an extremely stimulating and enriching experience to work with such talented stars and a highly creative crew. The story of Narappa is not only close to my heart but also narrates a social commentary on the system as a whole and this is our attempt to breathe life into this story.

The film’s story follows the protagonist, a farmer hailing from a quaint village in Anantapur, Andhra Pradesh. Narappa’s son murders a wealthy landlord in a fit of vengeance. The film revolves around how Narappa protects his family and his son.