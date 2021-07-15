Covid norms tightened in city due to crowding

Chennai: With people throwing Covid-19 norms to the wind, especially at shopping areas, and with the Union government issuing a warning over it to States, the Greater Chennai Corporation today announced tightening norms.

A statement here said special teams of officials from Greater Chennai Corporation and Police depratment have been formed to monitor shopping zones, especially during weekends (Saturdays and Sundays).

‘Shops should follow all rules without fail. Only 50 per cent customers should be allowed inside and thermal scanning should be done. Santisier should be provided to customers,’ it said.

The civic body added that strict action would be taken if rules are found violated.

The Union Home Ministry has issued advisory to States and Union Territories over ‘blatant violation’ of Covid-19 norms, saying there is a need to ‘guard ourselves against complacency and laxity, which has crept in as positivity has declined’.

‘If the norms of Covid-19 appropriate behaviour are not maintained at any establishment/premises/markets etc, such places shall be liable for the re-imposition of restrictions, for containing the spread of Covid-19 and the defaulters shall also be liable for action under the relevant laws,’ the Home Ministry said.