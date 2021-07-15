Fast and Furious 9 in India from 5 August

Universal Pictures has announced the release date of one of its biggest blockbuster franchise movies, ‘Fast and Furious 9’.

The movie will officially release in India on 5 August and is the first big-budget action spectacle being released exclusively in cinemas this year, according to a statement.

The film will be released in English, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi and Kannada languages.

‘F9’, is the ninth instalment in the popular ‘Fast & Furious’ series, and has already released in the US, Canada, China, Russia, Korea, Hong Kong, and the Middle East.