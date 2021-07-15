Fast and Furious 9 in India from 5 August

Posted on by Agency

Universal Pictures has announced the release date of one of its biggest blockbuster franchise movies, ‘Fast and Furious 9’.

The movie will officially release in India on 5 August and is the first big-budget action spectacle being released exclusively in cinemas this year, according to a statement.

The film will be released in English, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi and Kannada languages.

‘F9’, is the ninth instalment in the popular ‘Fast & Furious’ series, and has already released in the US, Canada, China, Russia, Korea, Hong Kong, and the Middle East.

Agency

More Posts