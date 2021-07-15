India records 41,806 new cases, 581 deaths

New Delhi: India logged 41,806 new cases of and 581 deaths from the disease over 24 hours, said the Union Heath Ministry today.

Today’s case count is 3,014 more than that of Wednesday’s when 38,792 people were detected Covid-19 positive. On other hand, Thursday’s toll is 43 less/more than that of Wednesday’s when 624 deaths were reported.

There are currently 4,32,041 active cases across India. Kerala continues to be the top contributor, reporting 15,637 new cases.

Maharashtra, which has the highest number of cases in the country, added 8,602 cases over a 24-hour period.

The fresh cases took the number of infections to over 61.81 lakh and 170 deaths took the cumulative death count to 1,26,390.