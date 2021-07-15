Modi’s tributes to Kamaraj

Chennai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today paid homage to former Tamilnadu Chief Minister K Kamaraj on his birth anniversary, saying he dedicated his life to national development and social empowerment.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said, ‘Paying homage to the great Shri K. Kamaraj on his birth anniversary. He dedicated his life to national development and social empowerment. His emphasis on education, healthcare and women empowerment continue to inspire the people of India.’

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu said, ‘Remembering the former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, Shri K Kamaraj on his birth anniversary. He was a visionary leader, known for his simplicity, integrity & deep concern for the poor.He will always be remembered for his monumental role in invigorating the state’s education system.’