Review: Malik

Fahadh Faasil, who raises the bar with every film of his, comes with a stunning show in a complex political drama Malik.

With a strong writing by director Mahesh Narayanan of Take Off and C U Soon fame and splendid performance by the artistes, Malik ends up an engaging fare. It speaks about anger, agony, frustration, revenge, communal polarisation and politics but without taking sides. Giving a tough competition to Fahadh Faasil on screen in Nayattu girl Nimisha Sajayan. A flawless show by her adds more charm.

Seemingly inspired heavily by Maniratnam’s Nayakan, Mahesh Narayanan has come up with a young boy in a coastal hamlet rising to be the beloved don. He cares for his people. A saviour for all there. Fahadh Faasil is simply brilliant. He wages a lifelong battle to preserve peace between his coastal hamlet and a neighbouring one with a Christian majority. He undergoes suffering and pain in achieving his mission. Nimisha as his wife Rosslyn is a string woman. The cast includes Vinay Forty, Joju George and more.

The non-linear narration details happenings in the life of Suleiman for over four decades. His dreams and aspirations are captured well. Sami John’s camera captured coastal hamlet and communal conflicts well.

Malik is more Nayakan, meeting #Subramaniapuram. And Fahad Faasil at scheme of things, Malik stands tall in spite of running for over two hours and 40 minutes.