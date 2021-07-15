Taapsee’s new task

Vogue Eyewear has announced a new addition in India to add to its global portfolio of inspiring women – Taapsee Pannu.

Says the actresss, ‘I am delighted to be partnering with Vogue Eyewear and become their India face of the #LetsVoguecampaign. My personal style preferences completely resonate with the playful, chic and fashionable essence of the brand, and I believe that is a very seamless connect that we have. Vogue Eyewear speaks to the young and vivacious women, who like to keep it real and believe in their inner selves. For all those who know me well, are aware that when it comes to fashion, I always prefer a style that is original and relatable.’