Want to keep everyone together and happy: Dhawan

Colombo: Handed captaincy for the Sri Lanka tour, Shikhar Dhawan wants to keep the India flock together and in a good state of mind.

The experienced opening batsman was given the reins of the side as the first-team, led by regular skipper Virat Kohli, is in England for the upcoming fivematch Test series against the host. The Sri Lanka limited overs series, comprising three ODIs and as many T20Is, will begin on July 18 at the R Premadasa Stadium here.

It is a big achievement for me to become the captain of the India side. As a leader, my idea is to keep everyone together and happy. That is the most important thing, Dhawan said on Star Sports show ‘Follow the Blues’. We have got a lovely bunch of boys and great support staff. Some of us have worked together earlier as well, he said. The 35-year-old Dhawan added that he shares a good chemistry with the legendary Rahul Dravid, the India head coach for the series. I have a good relationship with

Rahul bhai. I have known him since playing against him in the Ranji Trophy. When I was with the India ‘A’ team, I was the captain and he was the coach. So, we obviously had interactions.

Then, he became the director of the National Cricket Academy (NCA). I used to go there for around 20 days. We now have a chance to play six matches together and it will be great fun. I think that we sync nicely, said Dhawan.