BKT to back TNPL

Chennai: Balkrishna Industries Ltd (BKT Tires) has announced that it will be the Official associate partner for the upcoming Tamilnadu Premier League for Season 2021.

Scheduled to be held in Chennai from 19 July to 15 August, the alliance is symbolic of yet another celebrated cricketing association for BKT Tires in the country, following its recent partnership with seven teams in T-20 League 2021, it said.

‘The collaboration also marks the biggest off-highway tire manufacturer’ssecond association with the Tamilnadu Premier League as official associate partner post the 2019 season.’