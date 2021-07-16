Lockdown in TN extended for one more week

Lockdown extended in Tamilnadu till 31 July with more relaxations.

A statement from Chief Minister M K Stalin said permission has been given to operate typewriting institutes with 50 per cent students on rotational basis.

Teachers can come to school for distribution of books and other academic related works.

As many as 50 persons can take part in marriage and 20 persons are allowed during funeral.

The existing norms will continue in contaminated zones.

The total and complete lockdown which began on 10 May, is being extended by every week since then with enhanced relaxations.

Stalin had last week extended the Covid-19 lockdown by another week with further relaxations.

In a statement issued here, while existing lockdown relaxations would continue, bus services to Puducherry would be allowed, and not to any other state.