Mekedatu: Stalin to meet Modi 18 July

Chennai: Amid the rising tension between the Tamilnadu and the Karnataka governments over the Mekedatu dam project, Chief Minister M K Stalin is slated to visit New Delhi on 18 July.

Sources said that Stalin will be meeting President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other Union Ministers to discuss the issue and urge them to stop Karnataka from construcing the dam.

Sources said that Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa has sought time to meet Modi today evening.

It may be noted that an all-party delegation from Tamilnadu is already in Delhi to meet Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat.

The Tamilnadu government invited the 13 legislature parties, including DMK, AIADMK, Congress, BJP, PMK, MDMK, CPI, CPM, VCK, KNMDK, MMK, TVK and PB, to represent the delegation.

Minister for Water Resources Duraimurugan leads the delegation of all legislature parties.

The all-party meeting that took place on 12 July passed three resolutions condemning the Karnataka government’s move and urged the Centre not to give clearances by any of its ministries to the multi-crore project.

No construction should be made in Mekedatu without the approval of the lower riparian states as per the Supreme Court order, it said. It resolved to present the resolutions to the Union government reflecting the sentiments of the people against the project.