No NEET, exempt Covid-19 goods from GST: TN CM to PM

Chennai: Chief Minister M K Stalin today requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to cancel NEET this year in view of the prevailing Covid-19 situation.

During an online interaction the PM had with Chief Ministers today, Stalin said natinoal level exams like NEET should not be conducted this year as they might pave way for the spread of the pandemic.

He also urged the Prime Minister to exempt all Covid related goods from the GST. Placing other requests, the CM offered the State government’s complete cooperation to the Centre.

Modi today interacted with Chief Ministers of Tamilnadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Odisha, Maharashtra and Kerala via video conferencing.

The Prime Minister’s interaction with the Chief Ministers of these six states comes close on the heels of a similar virtual meet of his with the Chief Ministers of northeastern territories earlier on Tuesday.

There, Prime Minister Modi had expressed his concerns over the influx of unmasked tourists at hill stations and marketplaces, calling for greater emphasis on micro-containment zones.