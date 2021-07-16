Siva Shankar Baba case: CB-CID to grill 5 teachers

Chennai: CB-CID has decided to interrogate five teachers from the school run by self-styled godman Siva Shankar Baba who was recently arrested for sexually abusing students.

Sources said that the CBCID has decided to summon the teachers from Monday and carry out the investigation.

Shiva Shankar Baba who absconded after police registered a case for sexually abusing school children, was arrested by the CB-CID in Delhi in June.

Police have registered cases under various sections, including under the POCSO Act, against the self-styled godman and founder of a residential school on the outskirts of the city.

Three cases were registered against Shiva Shankar Baba following complaints of sexual abuse and sexual harassment by the former students of the school.