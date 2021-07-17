Deejay is back with Karungaapiyam

The first look poster of filmmaker Deekay’s next film titled Karungaapiyam was unveiled on Friday. The first look poster of filmmaker Deekay’s next film titled Karungaapiyam was unveiled on Friday.

The film has Kajal Aggarwal, Regina Cassandra, Janani, Noyrika and Raiza Wilson in lead roles.

On casting stars like Kajal, Regina, Janani, Iranian actress Noyrika and Raiza, the director says that the content will still be prominent.