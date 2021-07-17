Deejay is back with Karungaapiyam

The first look poster of filmmaker Deekay’s next film titled Karungaapiyam was unveiled on Friday.
The film has Kajal Aggarwal, Regina Cassandra, Janani, Noyrika and Raiza Wilson in lead roles.
On casting stars like Kajal, Regina, Janani, Iranian actress Noyrika and Raiza, the director says that the content will still be prominent.
The film also has Kalaiyarasan playing an important role. Kalai, Yogi Babu and Karunakaran are playing came roles. Jointly produced by Vetrivel Talkies, Pave Entertainments and AP International, Prasad SN has composed the music while Vignesh Vasu is the cameraman.