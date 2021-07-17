No one can challenge our borders now: Amit Shah

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah today said no one can challenge India’s borders and its sovereignty after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s crafted a separate defence policy for India.

Speaking at the 18th Investiture ceremony of the BSF, he said, “There was no separate defence policy before Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to power in 2014. Either it was the foreign policy that dictated the defence policy or the foreign policy overlapped with the defence policy. Today, due to this initiative no one can challenge Indian borders and sovereignty.”

He added: “I salute those who have made supreme sacrifice. These bravehearts & warriors cannot be forgotten. India is strengthening its position, and has a place of pride on the world map due to BSF & our paramilitary forces who are protecting borders.”

Amit Sha also said: “Border security is national security. We have many challenges. I have complete faith in our paramilitary forces. Under PM Modi, we have an independent defence policy, which warned those challenging our sovereignty of response in the same language.”