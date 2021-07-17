Reports say Yediyurappa to quit, Karnataka CM denies

Chennai: A day after Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa met Prime Minister Narendra Modi, rumours began to spread about the possible resignation of the heavyweight BJP leader.

However, Yediyurappa today dismissed rumours about his resignation. “Not at all. Not at all,” Yediyurappa, who is in Delhi, told reporters at the Karnataka Bhavan when asked if he has resigned.

Earlier, reports said that the Chief Minister had offered to resign on the condition that his son Vijayendra should get a good position in the state party unit.

Yediyurappa flew to Delhi on a chartered flight with his son for meetings with the BJP leadership.