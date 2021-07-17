Sharad Pawar meets Modi for close to an hour

Chennai: Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi for nearly an hour today fuelling speculations about the political situation in Maharashtra.

PMO tweeted a photo of their meeting, which also took place after speculation a few days ago that Sharad Pawar could be the presidential candidate. However, the NCP chief rubbished these speculations.

“Raajya Sabha MP Shri Sharad Pawar met PM Narendra Modi,” the Prime Minister’s Office tweeted, along with a photo of the two leaders meeting.

The meeting comes two days ahead of the monsoon session of parliament and amid reports of strains in the Shiv Sena-led alliance in Maharashtra, of which Pawar’s party is a constituent.