Soonu Sood’s new partnership

Sonu Sood Foundation (SSF), the social service arm of popular actor Sonu Sood and Mi India have partnered to ‘enable and empower the country’s youth to pursue their dreams’

As a part of the initiative, Mi India will provide financial support to orphaned students across India to help complete their education till class 10.

The partnership to empower children across India, a statement said and added: Over the next three months, SSF will review all applications and will help the children with the enrollment and financial processes.

According to Sonu Sood, ‘With this initiative, we aim to increase literacy and online education in the country.’