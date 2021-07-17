Title look of upcoming film Vaadi Vaasal is out

Suriya took to social media to release the title look of his upcoming Tamil film Vaadi Vaasal on Friday.

The film is directed by National award-winning director Vetrimaaran and produced by Kalaipuli S Thanu’s V Creations . The poster shows the image of a raging bull. Vaadivasal is a place in Madurai, where the ancient sport of Jallikattu is celebrated every year. Suriya posted the title look and thanked his fans for appreciating it.

He wrote on Twitter: Thank you for all your love!! #VaadiVaasalTitleLook. @VetriMaaran. The film’s title look was first released by producer Kalaipuli S Thanu. He captioned it as: A symbol that signifies our History and Bravery, I am extremely delighted and proud to present the Title look of #VaadiVaasal.

The film is based on author CS Chellappa’s novel by the same name and Suriya will play the lead role of a bull-tamer in the film. Music is by GV Prakash.