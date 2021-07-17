Trailer of Hostel starring Ashok Selvan released

It is produced by Trident Arts Ravichandran and directed by Sumanth Radhakrishnan.

Says the director, ‘ It is about a girl who gets struck inside a boys hostel. The whole story happens in three days. How she escapes from the eyes of hostel warden forms the crux. It will be a fun-filled entertainer all through’.

Nasser plays a strict man who takes care of the hostel. He is assisted by Muneeshkanth. Besides Ashok Selvan, Satheesh plays a key role. His comedy will make everyone laugh’.

All the artistes have given their best. My producer gave me enough liberties. We did enough preparations before we went for shoot. Post-production works are on, he added.

We made sure that there are no double meaning dialogues. Everything will be clean and clear, says the director.

Co-produced by Kal Raman, it has camera by Praveen Kumar, music by Bobo Sasi and editing by Rahul.