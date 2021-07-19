Aparna Balamurai opposite Balaji 

After a stellar show in Soorarai Pottru, Aparna Balamurali is all set to be part of Tamil remake of Hindi hit Badhai Ho.
RJ Balaji will play the lead role that was enacted by Ayushmann Khurana in original. Sathyaraj and Urvashi play pivotal roles.
The film explored the embarrassment attached to unplanned pregnancy for older women in India.
Set in a middle-class Delhi household, the cast of the Hindi feature also includes Neena Gupta, Sanya Malhotra, Gajraj Rao and Surekha Sikri. The film went on to become a critical as well as a commercial success.