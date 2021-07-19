Atharva, Sarkunam come together again

Atharvaa and Sarkunam, who last worked in the 2015 film, Chandiveeran, are reuniting for an upcoming film.

Bankrolled by Subaskaran of Lyca Productions, the untitled family entertainer was launched recently.

Apart from Atharvaa, the film will also star Rajkiran, Radikaa Sarathkumar, RK Suresh, Singam Puli, Raj Ayyappa and GM Kumar in pivotal roles.

This film will also mark Sarkunam’s third collaboration with music director Ghibran after Vaagai Sooda Vaa and Naiyaandi.

Cinematographer Lokanathan, known for his work in Ustad Hotel, is onboard the project, along with editor Raja Muhammed, art director JK Antony, and Stunt Silva.