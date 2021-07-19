Fishermen stages black flag protest against Marine Bill

Rameswaram: Members of all fishermen associations here today stay away from sea, hoisted black flags and staged a by entering into the sea against the Indian Marine Fisheries Bill-2021, which is likely to be tabled in the current Parliament session.

Terming the Centre’s proposals as ‘anti-fishermen’, members of all the fishermen associations have resolved not to venture into the sea today and hoist black flags in their mechanised boats to register their protest to the new Bill.

The fishermen said that as per the provisions of the Bill those crossing the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL) while fishing in high seas would be jailed and imposed fines.

The fishermen should also remit a fee as ‘entry fee’ prior to fishing and among others.

Terming these proposals as anti-fishermen, the fishermen said these norms posed a big threat to the survival of the fishermen community. The fishermen also staged a demonstration near the Rameswaram jetty.