Plus Two results out in Tamilnadu, girls outshine boys

Chennai: Directorate of Government Examinations, Tamilnadu declared class 12, or Plus Two, results today.

School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi said provisional mark sheets will be available from 22 July. As usual girls outshone boys in the results.

As many as 8,16,473 students including 4,35,973 girls and 3,80,500 boys have been declared pass. A total of 8,18,129 students were registered in Plus Two this year. Around 1,656 candidates have been marked absent by the board.

No student has secured full marks (600/600) this year. Overall, 39,679 students have managed to get a score between 551-600 and 1,67,133 students achieved a score in the 501-550 marks.

As many as 2,22,522 students scored between 451-500 marks. Out of this 30,600 students in the science stream have scored 551-600. 8,909 students got 551-600 marks in the commerce stream.

Marks will be sent to the students via SMS through their registered mobile number.

The Directorate of Government Examinations has said that students who are not satisfied with their marks can take up the re-exam.

The Tamilnadu board exams for class 12 were cancelled this year in order to follow the health protocols pertaining to Covid-19. A committee was set up to decide on an evaluation pattern, the government said.

The announcement of the results came as a big relief to the students who were anxiously waiting as how to the Plus Two marks were evaluated following cancellation of board exams due to Covid pandemic.

Chief Minister M K Stalin had on 26 June announced evaluation criteria based on the recommendations of a committee which included Principal Secretaries of School Education and Higher Education Departments, Madras University Vice-Chancellor,

Principals of Higher Secondary Schools and experts.

As per the evaluation criteria, 50 per cent maximum weightage has been given to the class 10 board exam marks of the students and 20 per cent weightage was given to their Class 11 marks and 30 per cent weightage for their scores in the Class 12 practical exams (20 per cent) and internals (10 per cent).

In subjects that do not have a practical component, the 10 per cent weightage for internals has been extrapolated to 30 per cent, the Chief Minister said.