Actor- filmmaker SJ Suryah's debut venture is a web series on OTT Platform. It would be directed by Kolaigaran fame Andrew Louis.

Shoot began in Nagercoil. The makers are planning a 10 days of the shoot there and rest in Chennai. It is produced by Pushkar Gayathri for Amazon Prime.