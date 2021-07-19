Stalin meets President in Delhi

Chennai: Tamilnadu Chief Minister M K Stalin today met President Ram Nath Kovind today at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi.

During the meeting, Stalin invite him for unveiling former Chief Minister and DMK supremo M Karunanidhi’s portrait at the State Assembly Hall next month.

He reached New Delhi last evening. This is Stalin’s first meeting with the President after taking over as Chief Minister of the State.

Stalin also reportedly raised Mekedatu and NEET issues with the President. During his previous visit to Delhi, Stalin had called on PM Narendra Modi and he requested the latter’s intervention in a few issues, including the Mekedatu dam row.

Recently, the State government convened a meeting of all legislative parties and passed resolutions against construction of Mekedatu dam.