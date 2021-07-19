State-of-the-art sound studio in city

Music director Sakthi Balaji N has started Soundable at Vadapalani. It is located in the second floor of Rathna Stores building (opposite to Forum Mall).

Says Sakthi Balaji, who is scoring music for web series ventures and some upcoming films, ‘unlike Mumbai and Hyderabad where are there many quality sound studios, Chennai has only a handful of such facilities. Hence, being a music director myself, I felt the need for a one-stop sound studio which is what Soundable is.’

Explaining the features of the studio, he says, ‘We have two suites. One is dubbing and the other one is mixing. Stereo set-up is there in dubbing studio which can be used for movie dubbings. Mixing suite has 7.1 set-up. Mixing of 10 films has already been done and the reviews are too good.’