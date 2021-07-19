Tamilnadu posts 1,971 Covid cases, 147 from Chennai

Chennai: Tamilnadu today registered 1,971 new Covid-19 cases, and the total number of infections has touched 25,37,373.

The capital city of Chennai today registered 147 cases. With this, the total number of persons affected by the pandemic in the metropolis has touched 5,36,351.

As far as Chennai’s neighbouring districts are concerned, Chengalpattu today registered 116 new cases, Kancheepuram saw 43 infections in the last 24 hours, and Thiruvallur posted 66 positive cases.

The districts of Cuddalore and Coimbatore today witnessed 90 and 209 new cases, respectively. 28 patients died today, taking the total number of fatalities in the State due to the pandemic to 33,752.

On the positive side, 2,558 patients were discharged from various hospitals in Tamilnadu today. With this, the total number of recoveries in the State has touched 24,76,339.