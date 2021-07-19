Three killed, 3 hurt in wall collapse in Erode

Chennai: Three people were killed and an equal number were injured when the wall of an electric shop collapsed due to rains at Anthiyur in Erode district today morning.

Sources said all the victims were hailing from Bargur hills. They had come to Anthiyur last evening to sell millets and other produce at the weekly shandy which was set to open today morning after a gap of two months due to Covid pandemic.

The victims were sleeping on the side of the shop when it collapsed, killing three people on the spot.

The deceased were identified as M Sithan (55), S Mahadevan (55) and T Chinnapaiyan (35). The bodies were shifted to government hospital for autopsy. The injured were admitted to Anthiyur Government hospital for treatment.