Vidharth in a movie based on reality

All in Pictures T Vijaya Raghavendra has launched his ‘Production NO:6’ starring Vidharth, Karunakaran and Lakshmi Priya Chandramouli in lead roles.

This yet-to-be-titled movie is written and directed by Shakthivel Perumalsamy of Urumeen fame. The shooting commenced recently.

Shakthivel Perumalsamy says, ‘The movie has a thought-provoking content and is based on real-life incidents which is in current trend that will let every audience to easily connect with. After completing the script works, I wanted an actor, who owns a domain of universal audiences. Incisively, an actor who enjoys a status of bridging the gap between commercial and parallel cinema and I felt Vidharth to be the one’

Achu Rajamani (Music), Pandi Kumar S (DOP), Sathish (Editor), Rahul (Art) are the technicians.The star cast include comedian Sarithiran, Prem, Soumya, Kavithalaya Krishnan, Moonar Ramesh and few others.