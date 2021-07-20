Aadhi turns baddie to Ram Pothineni

Fans of Ram Pothineni were in for a big surprise on Monday, July 19, as makers of the film, tentatively titled RAPO19, revealed the antagonist of the film.

Aadhi Pinisetty has been brought on board and will have a new look for Ram and Lingusamy’s next film. RAPO19 will see Krithi Shetty as the female lead.

Aadhi Pinisetty will portray the antagonist in the film. Though not much has been said about the storyline of RAPO19, Aadhi will be seen in a never-seen-before avatar.

The cast and crew are taking all the necessary Covid-19 precautions during the shooting of the film in Hyderabad. Krithi Shetty, who rose to fame with the film, Uppena will play the female lead in the film. Produced by Srinivasaa Chitturi, the film began shooting on July 12.

RAPO19 is said to be a commercial entertainer that will see Ram in a massy role.