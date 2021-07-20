Hospital politics back in TN as Sasikala, EPS visit Madhusudhanan

Chennai: Apollo Hospital in the city, which was constantly in the headlines in late 2016 during the hospitalisation of the then Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, once again witnessed some political action today.

With AIADMK presidium chairman E Madhusudhanan getting treatment at the hospital, the party’s joint coordinator Edappadi K Palaniswami and expelled general secretary V K Sasikala visited Apollo today at brief intervals to enquire about his health.

What added more fuel to the political fire was- Sasikala visited the hospital in a car with AIADMK flag. This conveyed a strong message as it has come at a time when Sasikala is attempting a political comeback.

Madhusudhanan was admitted to the hospital a few days ago after he developed breathlessness. It is said that his condition has worsened today.

Madhusudhanan is one of the senior most members of AIADMK since its inception and he was also a former Minister in Jayalalithaa’s cabinet and former spokesman.

He served as Minister of Handlooms and Textiles in Jayalalithaa’s cabinet formed after 1991 election. He was fielded as the AIADMK candidate in RK Nagar bypoll following the demise of Jayalalithaa.