President accepts Stalin’s invitation to chair TN Assembly centenary

Chennai: Tamilnadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Monday invited President Ram Nath Kovind to preside over the centenary celebrations of the Madras Legislative Council.

Former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi’s portrait will also be unveiled in the Assembly hall on the occasion.

Speaking to the media after the meeting, Stalin said the President has accepted his invitation to preside over the centenary celebrations of the Tamilnadu Assembly, one of the oldest Assemblies in the country, and unveil the portrait of Karunanidhi in the Assembly complex. The President will announce his dates for these events within a few days, Stalin added.

Stalin said the President would also lay the foundation stone for a library to be built in memory of Karunanidhi, in Madurai, a multi- super specialty hospital at Guindy, and a memorial pillar on the Marina to mark the platinum jubilee of India’s independence.